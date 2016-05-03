UPDATE 1-Infosys to return up to $2 bln to shareholders; appoints co-chairman
* Reports small rise in quarterly net profit (Recasts on shareholder payout plans)
May 3 HCI Group Inc :
* HCI Group reports first quarter 2016 results
* Q1 earnings per share $0.60
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.78 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Qtrly total revenue $60.8 million versus $82.2 million
* Qtrly gross premiums earned decreased 9.8% to $98.8 million from $109.6 million in same period in 2015 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
* Reports small rise in quarterly net profit (Recasts on shareholder payout plans)
* N.Korea risk eyed as Pyongyang tells reporters to prepare for "big, important" event (Updates after governor's press conference)