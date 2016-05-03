May 3 HCI Group Inc :

* HCI Group reports first quarter 2016 results

* Q1 earnings per share $0.60

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.78 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Qtrly total revenue $60.8 million versus $82.2 million

* Qtrly gross premiums earned decreased 9.8% to $98.8 million from $109.6 million in same period in 2015