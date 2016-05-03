May 3 Fortress Transportation And Infrastructure Investors Llc :

* FTAI reports first quarter 2016 results, dividend of $0.33 per common share

* Qtrly loss per share $0.08

* Authorized repurchase of up to $50 million of company's common shares over next 12 months