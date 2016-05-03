May 3 REG-ESCO Technologies Inc

* REG-ESCO announces second quarter 2016 results

* Sees Q3 earnings per share $0.40 to $0.45 excluding items

* Q2 adjusted earnings per share $0.40

* Q2 sales $139 million versus i/b/e/s view $137.1 million

* Sees q2 2016 earnings per share $0.31 to $0.36

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.35 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q2 2016 orders were $130 million which resulted in an ending backlog of $328 million at march 31, 2016

* 2016 restructuring actions are substantially complete as of march 31, 2016

* Approximately $2 million of pretax costs are expected to be incurred during q3 2016

* Management now expects 2016 eps - as adjusted to be in range of $1.95 to $2.02 per share

* Continues to expect restructuring actions, when implemented, to result in test business ebit margins increasing into low-to-mid teens

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.52 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

