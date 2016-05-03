May 3 Powell Industries Inc

* Powell industries announces fiscal 2016 second quarter results

* Q2 adjusted earnings per share $0.69

* Q2 earnings per share $0.49

* Q2 revenue $152.3 million versus I/B/E/S view $142.7 million

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.29 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees FY 2016 revenue $520 million to $560 million

* Sees fiscal year 2016 earnings to range between $0.80 and $1.10 per diluted share

* FY2016 earnings per share view $0.72, revenue view $541.1 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Anticipate these lower order rates to persist through remainder of year and into 2017

* Will continue to evaluate additional restructuring that may be required to align operating costs with anticipated market conditions

* Recorded $4.8 million in restructuring and separation costs, net of tax, in first six months of fiscal 2016