May 3 Lydall Inc :

* Lydall announces financial results for the first quarter ended march 31, 2016

* Q1 adjusted earnings per share $0.54

* Q1 sales rose 1.9 percent to $129.7 million

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.51, revenue view $130.9 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Quarterly gross margin increased 340 basis points to 25.0% compared to adjusted gross margin of 21.6% in q1 2015