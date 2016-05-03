WRAPUP 2-Tensions grow on Korean peninsula ahead of "big and important event"
* S.Korea expects to be told of any pre-emptive strike on North
May 3 Innospec Inc :
* Innospec reports first quarter 2016 financial results
* Q1 earnings per share $0.77
* Q1 sales fell 21 percent to $212.1 million
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.77 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q1 revenue view $252.2 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Qtrly non-gaap eps was $0.93 per diluted share
* Company also announced an increase in its semi-annual dividend to $0.33 per common share for first half of 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)
* S.Korea expects to be told of any pre-emptive strike on North
BEIJING, April 13 Ford Motor Co said on Thursday that its China vehicle sales fell by 21 percent in the first quarter compared with a year ago, after a tax cut on small-engined vehicles was rolled back.