UPDATE 5-In proxy fight, Greenlight says GM misrepresented its stock plan
* Greenlight: GM misled ratings agencies on two-class share plan
May 3 Wesbanco Inc
* Wesbanco, Inc. announces agreement and plan of merger with Your Community Bankshares, inc.
* Deal for excluding certain one-time merger charges, transaction is anticipated to be 6-7% accretive to earnings in 2017
* Your Community shareholders to receive 0.964 of share of co, cash of $7.70 per share for each share of your community common stock
* In conjunction with closing of merger, co anticipates shrinking its combined balance sheet to remain under $10 billion in pro forma assets
* All of directors and executive officers of Your Community have agreed to vote their shares in favor of transaction
* Wesbanco will exchange a combination of its common stock and cash for your community common stock
* Deal for for a total value of approximately $39.05 per share or $221.0 million in aggregate
* Transaction is anticipated to be approximately 9% accretive to earnings in 2018
* Wesbanco inc says agreement has been approved by board of directors of both companies
* As a result of merger, it is anticipated that wesbanco will add two your community directors to its board of directors
* As result of merger Jim Rickard , your community's president & ceo, will join Wesbanco as market president for Kentucky and Southern Indiana Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Berkshire Hathaway Inc says in near future, intend to sell 1.9 million shares of Wells Fargo in addition to shares being reported on Wednesday's form 4