May 3 Stuart Olson Inc

* Stuart Olson reports first quarter 2016 results and declares quarterly dividend

* Stuart Olson Inc says backlog grew to a record $2.2 billion in q1 of 2016

* Qtrly contract revenue $243.0 million versus $282.9 million

* Anticipates that 2016 consolidated revenue will be slightly lower than level achieved in 2015

* Qtrly loss per share $0.9