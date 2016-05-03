May 3 Alexander Nubia International Inc

* Brokered private placement of up to $2.0 million

* Non-Brokered private placement offering of up to 40 million common shares at a price of $0.05 per share

* Net proceeds will be used to fund further exploration activities at corp's Abu Marawat and fatiri concessions