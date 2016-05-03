UPDATE 5-In proxy fight, Greenlight says GM misrepresented its stock plan
* Greenlight: GM misled ratings agencies on two-class share plan
May 3 Investors Bancorp Inc
* To acquire the Bank of Princeton, expanding its franchise into the Princeton and Philadelphia markets
* 60% of bank of Princeton's shares will be converted into Investors Bancorp common stock; remaining 40% will be exchanged for cash
* Deal expected to be 2% dilutive to tangible book value, with tangible book value earnback of about 3.5 yrs using "crossover" method
* Deal for $154 million
* Transaction is expected to be 6%, or $0.04, accretive to analyst consensus 2017 earnings per share
* Upon completion of deal, investors bank will add 13 branches primarily in greater princeton and in philadelphia
* Bank of Princeton's stockholders will have option to elect to receive either 2.633 shares of investors bancorp stock or $30.75 in cashper share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
* Berkshire Hathaway Inc says in near future, intend to sell 1.9 million shares of Wells Fargo in addition to shares being reported on Wednesday's form 4