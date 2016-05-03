May 3 Centerra Gold Inc

* Centerra gold 2016 first quarter results

* Q1 earnings per share $0.08

* Q1 earnings per share view $-0.00 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Gold production for q1 of 2016 totalled 86,444 ounces compared to 170,683 ounces in comparative quarter of 201

* Says Kumtor ended Q1 of 2016 with about 33,165 ounces of gold on hand due to delays in shipping gold to Kyrgyzaltyn during quarter

* Gold shipments to Kyrgyzaltyn resumed in normal course in April, all of Kumtor's gold inventory shipped and sold to Kyrgyzaltyn by end of April

* Q1 revenue view $162.5 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Believes, based on its current forecast, that it has sufficient cash and short-term investments to carry out its business plan in 2016

* Centerra gold inc Q1 revenue $73.2 million versus $212.6 million

* Centerra's 2016 gold production is expected to be between 480,000 to 530,000 ounces Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)