WRAPUP 2-Tensions grow on Korean peninsula ahead of "big and important event"
* S.Korea expects to be told of any pre-emptive strike on North
May 3 Centerra Gold Inc
* Centerra gold 2016 first quarter results
* Q1 earnings per share $0.08
* Q1 earnings per share view $-0.00 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Gold production for q1 of 2016 totalled 86,444 ounces compared to 170,683 ounces in comparative quarter of 201
* Says Kumtor ended Q1 of 2016 with about 33,165 ounces of gold on hand due to delays in shipping gold to Kyrgyzaltyn during quarter
* Gold shipments to Kyrgyzaltyn resumed in normal course in April, all of Kumtor's gold inventory shipped and sold to Kyrgyzaltyn by end of April
* Q1 revenue view $162.5 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Believes, based on its current forecast, that it has sufficient cash and short-term investments to carry out its business plan in 2016
* Centerra gold inc Q1 revenue $73.2 million versus $212.6 million
* Centerra's 2016 gold production is expected to be between 480,000 to 530,000 ounces Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
BEIJING, April 13 Ford Motor Co said on Thursday that its China vehicle sales fell by 21 percent in the first quarter compared with a year ago, after a tax cut on small-engined vehicles was rolled back.