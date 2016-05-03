WRAPUP 2-Tensions grow on Korean peninsula ahead of "big and important event"
* S.Korea expects to be told of any pre-emptive strike on North
May 3 Firm Capital Mortgage Investment Corp
* Firm capital mortgage investment corporation announces q1/2016 results
* Basic weighted average profit per share for Q1 ended march 31, 2016 was $0.246
* As at March 31, 2016 total gross investment portfolio of $415.3 million, 3% increase over december 31, 2015 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* S.Korea expects to be told of any pre-emptive strike on North
BEIJING, April 13 Ford Motor Co said on Thursday that its China vehicle sales fell by 21 percent in the first quarter compared with a year ago, after a tax cut on small-engined vehicles was rolled back.