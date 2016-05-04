May 3 TSSP:

* TSSP acquires distressed portfolio from Credit Suisse

* Announced acquisition of credit assets including part of Credit Suisse's distressed credit portfolio for about $1.27 billion

* Deal resulted in further charge of approximately $100 million , bulk of which will be reflected in Credit Suisse's Q1 results

* Additional terms of transaction were not disclosed.

* Credit Suisse distressed portfolio purchased by co comprised of over 270 instruments across asset types,geographies relating to about 170 cos

