BRIEF-Century Communities and UCP agree to business combination
* Combined company will have an equity market capitalization of over $700 million and an enterprise value of over $1.3 billion
May 3 TSSP:
* TSSP acquires distressed portfolio from Credit Suisse
* Announced acquisition of credit assets including part of Credit Suisse's distressed credit portfolio for about $1.27 billion
* Deal resulted in further charge of approximately $100 million , bulk of which will be reflected in Credit Suisse's Q1 results
* Additional terms of transaction were not disclosed.
* Credit Suisse distressed portfolio purchased by co comprised of over 270 instruments across asset types,geographies relating to about 170 cos
Source text for Eikon: )
* Combined company will have an equity market capitalization of over $700 million and an enterprise value of over $1.3 billion
April 11 Weight-control nutrition company Atkins Nutritional Holdings agreed on Tuesday to go public through a merger with blank-check company Conyers Park Acquisition Corp in a deal valuing the combined company at about $856 million.