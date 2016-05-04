BRIEF-Buffett-Backed 3G Capital weighing bid for Panera Bread- NY Post, citing sources
April 11 Buffett-backed Private Equity Firm 3G Capital Weighing Bid For Panera Bread - NY Post, citing sources Source text : http://nyp.st/2p0VVNJ
May 4 Melco Crown Entertainment Limited
* Melco Crown Entertainment announces privately negotiated share repurchase
* Says entered into a share repurchase agreement with Crown Asia Investments
* Says will repurchase 155 million ordinary shares from CAI
* Says aggregate purchase price is $800.8 million
* Says Todd Nisbet will also resign as a director of company
* Expected that following completion of transaction, James Packer will resign from his position as co-chairman
* Board will then comprise three Melco nominees, two Crown nominees and four independent with Lawrence Ho as chairman
April 10 China's Le Holdings Co Ltd, also known as LeEco, abandoned its proposed $2 billion acquisition of U.S. consumer electronics company Vizio Inc on Monday, citing "regulatory headwinds."