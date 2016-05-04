BRIEF-Great Panther Silver reports Q1 2017 production results
* Says Q1 silver production decreased 32% to 364,995 silver ounces
May 4 National Healthcare Corp
* Robert adams to retire as ceo of nhc, remain as chairman
* Says adams will remain as non-executive chairman of board following his retirement
* Says will initiate a search of internal and external candidates for adams' replacement soon Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
* Says Q1 silver production decreased 32% to 364,995 silver ounces
* Announced has changed its name to Remark Holdings, Inc Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: