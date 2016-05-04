May 4 Pacific Premier Bancorp Inc

* Pacific premier Bancorp announces departure of chief financial officer

* Says CFO e. Allen Nicholson resigned

* John mangold, company's current first vice president and treasurer, will serve as interim chief financial officer

