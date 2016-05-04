May 4 Ligand Pharmaceuticals Inc

* Ligand reports first quarter 2016 financial results

* Sees fy 2016 adjusted earnings per share $3.41 to $3.46

* Q1 adjusted earnings per share $0.97

* Q1 earnings per share $0.30

* Q1 revenue $29.6 million versus i/b/e/s view $26.5 million

* Sees fy 2017 adjusted earnings per share more than $5.03

* Sees fy 2017 revenue more than $160 million

* Sees fy 2016 revenue $115 million to $119 million

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.67 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* In 2016, adjusted eps is projected to be in range of $3.41 to $3.46

* Fy2017 earnings per share view $5.10, revenue view $162.2 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Total revenues for q1 of 2016 were $29.6 million, compared with $14.6 million for same period in 2015.

* Fy2016 earnings per share view $3.37, revenue view $118.5 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S