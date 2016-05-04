BRIEF-Great Panther Silver reports Q1 2017 production results
* Says Q1 silver production decreased 32% to 364,995 silver ounces
May 4 Summit Materials Inc
* Summit materials announces first quarter 2016 results
* Q1 revenue $208 million versus i/b/e/s view $217.8 million
* Q1 adjusted loss per share $0.42
* Q1 earnings per share view $-0.48 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Summit materials inc says full year 2016 adjusted ebitda outlook increased 7.5% at midpoint to a range of $350.0 million to $370.0 million
* Announced has changed its name to Remark Holdings, Inc