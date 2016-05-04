May 4 Summit Materials Inc

* Summit materials announces first quarter 2016 results

* Q1 revenue $208 million versus i/b/e/s view $217.8 million

* Q1 adjusted loss per share $0.42

* Q1 earnings per share view $-0.48 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Summit materials inc says full year 2016 adjusted ebitda outlook increased 7.5% at midpoint to a range of $350.0 million to $370.0 million