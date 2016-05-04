BRIEF-Great Panther Silver reports Q1 2017 production results
* Says Q1 silver production decreased 32% to 364,995 silver ounces
May 4 Sunoco Lp
* Sunoco lp appoints thomas r. Miller as chief financial officer
* Miller most recently served as senior vice president, chief financial officer and treasurer of cleco corporation
* Announced has changed its name to Remark Holdings, Inc