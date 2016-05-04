BRIEF-Great Panther Silver reports Q1 2017 production results
* Says Q1 silver production decreased 32% to 364,995 silver ounces
May 4 Patterson-UTI Energy Inc
* Uti reports drilling activity for april 2016
* Uti energy inc - for month of april 2016 , company had no operating rigs in canada due to industry downturn and spring breakup.
* Uti energy inc - for month of april 2016 , company had an average of 56 drilling rigs operating in united states
* Announced has changed its name to Remark Holdings, Inc