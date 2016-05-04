May 4 Voya Financial Announces First

* Quarter 2016 results

* Q1 earnings per share $0.92

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.70 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q1 operating earnings per share $0.55

* Total assets under management (aum) of $274 billion, total aum and administration of $458 billion as of march 31, 2016