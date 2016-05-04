BRIEF-Great Panther Silver reports Q1 2017 production results
* Says Q1 silver production decreased 32% to 364,995 silver ounces
May 4 Biolife Solutions Inc :
* Biolife solutions names Roderick De Greef chief financial officer & secretary
* Roderick De Greef has transitioned from interim chief financial officer and secretary to full time employment Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
* Says Q1 silver production decreased 32% to 364,995 silver ounces
* Announced has changed its name to Remark Holdings, Inc Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: