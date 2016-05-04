BRIEF-Great Panther Silver reports Q1 2017 production results
* Says Q1 silver production decreased 32% to 364,995 silver ounces
May 4 Virtu Financial Inc
* Virtu announces first quarter 2016 results
* Q1 adjusted earnings per share $0.31
* Q1 gaap earnings per share $0.26
* Q1 revenue fell 13 percent to $192.6 million
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.35 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Announced has changed its name to Remark Holdings, Inc