May 4 Natural Gas Services Group Inc

* NGS reports first quarter 2016 earnings of 20 cents per diluted share

* Q1 revenue $21.6 million versus i/b/e/s view $20 million

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.16 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* 2016 has been challenging and it will continue to be throughout year