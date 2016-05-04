BRIEF-Great Panther Silver reports Q1 2017 production results
* Says Q1 silver production decreased 32% to 364,995 silver ounces
May 4 Natural Gas Services Group Inc
* NGS reports first quarter 2016 earnings of 20 cents per diluted share
* Q1 earnings per share $0.20
* Q1 revenue $21.6 million versus i/b/e/s view $20 million
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.16 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* 2016 has been challenging and it will continue to be throughout year
* Announced has changed its name to Remark Holdings, Inc