BRIEF-Great Panther Silver reports Q1 2017 production results
* Says Q1 silver production decreased 32% to 364,995 silver ounces
May 4 Spectra Energy Partners Lp
* Spectra Energy Partners announces 34th consecutive quarterly cash distribution increase
* Quarterly distribution increase of 1.25 cents to $0.65125 per unit
* Board of directors of its general partner declared a quarterly cash distribution to unitholders of $0.65125 per unit
* Announced has changed its name to Remark Holdings, Inc