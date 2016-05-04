May 4 Strayer Education Inc

* Strayer Education Inc reports first quarter revenues and earnings; Spring term 2016 enrollments

* Q1 earnings per share $1.15

* Q1 revenue $111.2 million versus I/B/E/S view $111.6 million

* Q1 earnings per share view $1.02 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q1 earnings per share $1.06 excluding items

* Total enrollments at strayer university for spring term 2016 increased to 41,029 students, from 40,875 students for spring term 2015