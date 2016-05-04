BRIEF-Great Panther Silver reports Q1 2017 production results
* Says Q1 silver production decreased 32% to 364,995 silver ounces
May 4 Caesarstone Sdot-yam Ltd
* Caesarstone reports first quarter 2016 results
* Q1 adjusted earnings per share $0.38
* Q1 earnings per share $0.33
* Q1 revenue $116.9 million versus i/b/e/s view $115 million
* Sees fy 2016 revenue $550 million to $565 million
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.43 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Says reiterates full year guidance for sales and adjusted ebitda
* Fy2016 earnings per share view $2.59, revenue view $557.1 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Announced has changed its name to Remark Holdings, Inc