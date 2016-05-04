BRIEF-AzurRx provides update on MS1819 phase II trial
* AzurRx Biopharma Inc - Early results indicate that MS1819 exhibits a favorable safety profile Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
May 4 Chesapeake Utilities Corp
* Chesapeake Utilities Corporation reports first quarter results
* Q1 earnings per share $1.33
* Q1 earnings per share view $1.50 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Says in order to fund 2016 capital expenditures, company may further increase level of borrowings during 2016
* Says may further increase level of borrowings during 2016 to supplement cash provided by operating activities
* Says 2016 capital budget is $179.3 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
* AzurRx Biopharma Inc - Early results indicate that MS1819 exhibits a favorable safety profile Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* American Airlines Group Inc - Expects its Q1 2017 total revenue per available seat mile (TRASM) to be up about 2 percent to 4 percent year-over-year