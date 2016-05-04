BRIEF-Great Panther Silver reports Q1 2017 production results
* Says Q1 silver production decreased 32% to 364,995 silver ounces
May 4 Tso3 Inc
* Tso3 reports record first quarter 2016 results
* Q1 loss per share c$0.01 excluding items
* Q1 earnings per share $0.01
* Revenues of $3.1 million in q1 of 2016 as compared to $0.1 million in q1 of 2015 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
* Says Q1 silver production decreased 32% to 364,995 silver ounces
* Announced has changed its name to Remark Holdings, Inc Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: