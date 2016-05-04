May 4 Carrizo Oil & Gas Inc

* Carrizo Oil & Gas Inc announces first quarter results and increases 2016 production guidance

* Q1 adjusted earnings per share $0.16 excluding items

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.14 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q1 loss per share $5.34 from continuing operations

* Qtrly total production of 42,025 BOE/D, 21% above Q1 of 2015

* Qtrly loss from continuing operations of $311.4 million, or $5.34 per basic and diluted share

* Qtrly adjusted net income was $9.2 million, or $0.16 per basic and diluted share

* Increasing its 2016 oil production guidance to 24,800-25,300 BBLS/D from 24,700-25,300 BBLS/D previously

* Increasing 2016 crude oil production growth target to 9%

* For year, Carrizo is maintaining its drilling and completion capital expenditure guidance of $270-$290 million

* For Q2 of 2016, Carrizo expects oil production to be 23,600-24,000 BBLS/D