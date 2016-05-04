BRIEF-AzurRx provides update on MS1819 phase II trial
* AzurRx Biopharma Inc - Early results indicate that MS1819 exhibits a favorable safety profile
May 4 Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc
* Clear channel outdoor holdings, inc. Reports results for 2016 first quarter
* Consolidated net income totaled $141 million in q1 of 2016 compared to consolidated net loss of $33 million
* Qtrly consolidated revenue $590.7 million versus $615 million
* American Airlines Group Inc - Expects its Q1 2017 total revenue per available seat mile (TRASM) to be up about 2 percent to 4 percent year-over-year