May 4 Loxo Oncology Inc

* Loxo oncology announces first quarter 2016 financial results

* Qtrly loss per share $0.59

* Q1 earnings per share view $-0.69 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Company believes existing capital resources will be sufficient to fund anticipated operations well into 2018