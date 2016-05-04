May 4 Trc Announces Third :

* Quarter fiscal 2016 financial results

* Q3 adjusted earnings per share $0.05

* "despite market constraints currently affecting our pipeline services segment, long-term outlook is positive"

* Qtrly loss per share $0.46

* Qtrly net service revenue $ 121.3 million versus $ 101.0 million

* Experiencing a slowdown from our oil and gas clients in our environmental segment Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)