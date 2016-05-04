BRIEF-AzurRx provides update on MS1819 phase II trial
* AzurRx Biopharma Inc - Early results indicate that MS1819 exhibits a favorable safety profile
May 4 Interxion Holding Nv
* Interxion reports first quarter 2016 results
* Q1 adjusted earnings per share EUR 0.14
* Q1 earnings per share EUR 0.14
* Q1 revenue rose 10 percent to eur 102 million
* Reaffirms guidance for its revenue, adjusted EBITDA and capital expenditures for full year 2016
* FY2016 earnings per share view EUR 0.66, revenue view eur 423.4 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q1 earnings per share view eur 0.16, revenue view eur 101.7 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* American Airlines Group Inc - Expects its Q1 2017 total revenue per available seat mile (TRASM) to be up about 2 percent to 4 percent year-over-year