May 4 Flex Pharma Inc :

* Flex Pharma reports first quarter 2016 financial results

* Q1 loss per share $0.61

* Q1 earnings per share view $-0.56 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Says expects to have sufficient capital to fund its operations through middle of 2018 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)