BRIEF-AzurRx provides update on MS1819 phase II trial
* AzurRx Biopharma Inc - Early results indicate that MS1819 exhibits a favorable safety profile Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
May 4 Flex Pharma Inc :
* Flex Pharma reports first quarter 2016 financial results
* Q1 loss per share $0.61
* Q1 earnings per share view $-0.56 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Says expects to have sufficient capital to fund its operations through middle of 2018 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
* AzurRx Biopharma Inc - Early results indicate that MS1819 exhibits a favorable safety profile Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* American Airlines Group Inc - Expects its Q1 2017 total revenue per available seat mile (TRASM) to be up about 2 percent to 4 percent year-over-year