May 4 Shopify Announces First

* Quarter 2016 financial results

* Q1 adjusted net loss for Q1 of 2016 was $5.1 million, or $0.06 per share

* Sees Q2 revenues in range of $79 million to $81 million

* Q1 total revenue was $72.7 million, a 95 pct increase from Q1 of 2015

* Q1 net loss was $8.9 million, or $0.11 per share

* Sees FY revenues in range of $337 million to $347 million

* Sees FY GAAP operating loss in range of $41 million to $47 million