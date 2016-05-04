BRIEF-AzurRx provides update on MS1819 phase II trial
* AzurRx Biopharma Inc - Early results indicate that MS1819 exhibits a favorable safety profile
May 4 Shopify Announces First
* Quarter 2016 financial results
* Q1 adjusted net loss for Q1 of 2016 was $5.1 million, or $0.06 per share
* Sees Q2 revenues in range of $79 million to $81 million
* Q1 total revenue was $72.7 million, a 95 pct increase from Q1 of 2015
* Q1 net loss was $8.9 million, or $0.11 per share
* Sees FY revenues in range of $337 million to $347 million
* Sees FY GAAP operating loss in range of $41 million to $47 million
* American Airlines Group Inc - Expects its Q1 2017 total revenue per available seat mile (TRASM) to be up about 2 percent to 4 percent year-over-year