BRIEF-AzurRx provides update on MS1819 phase II trial
* AzurRx Biopharma Inc - Early results indicate that MS1819 exhibits a favorable safety profile
May 4 Kulicke And Soffa Industries Inc
* Kulicke & Soffa reports second quarter 2016 results
* Sees Q3 2016 revenue about $195 million to $205 million
* Q2 revenue $156.4 million versus I/B/E/S view $135 million
* Kulicke and Soffa Industries Inc qtrly EPS $0.07
* Q3 revenue view $161.9 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q2 earnings per share view $0.04, revenue view $135.0 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* American Airlines Group Inc - Expects its Q1 2017 total revenue per available seat mile (TRASM) to be up about 2 percent to 4 percent year-over-year