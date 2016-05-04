BRIEF-AzurRx provides update on MS1819 phase II trial
* AzurRx Biopharma Inc - Early results indicate that MS1819 exhibits a favorable safety profile
May 4 New Jersey Resources Corp
* New Jersey Resources reports solid fiscal 2016 second quarter results; reaffirms fiscal 2016 net financial earnings guidance
* Qtrly basic earnings per share $ 0.85
* Qtrly basic net financial earnings per share $ 0.91
* Qtrly total operating revenues $574.2 million versus $1.01 billion
* Q2 earnings per share view $0.91 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* American Airlines Group Inc - Expects its Q1 2017 total revenue per available seat mile (TRASM) to be up about 2 percent to 4 percent year-over-year