BRIEF-AzurRx provides update on MS1819 phase II trial
* AzurRx Biopharma Inc - Early results indicate that MS1819 exhibits a favorable safety profile
May 4 Time Warner Inc
* Reports First Quarter 2016 results
* Q1 adjusted earnings per share $1.49 from continuing operations
* Q1 earnings per share $1.46 from continuing operations
* Q1 revenue $7.3 billion versus I/B/E/S view $7.3 billion
* Q1 Warner Bros revenue of $ 3,109 million versus $3,199 million last year
* Q1 earnings per share view $1.30 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q1 adjusted earnings per share $1.49
* Q1 home box office revenue of $ 1,506 million versus $1,398 million last year
* Qtrly turner segment revenue $ 2.91 billion versus $ 2.71 billion
* American Airlines Group Inc - Expects its Q1 2017 total revenue per available seat mile (TRASM) to be up about 2 percent to 4 percent year-over-year