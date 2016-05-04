BRIEF-AzurRx provides update on MS1819 phase II trial
* AzurRx Biopharma Inc - Early results indicate that MS1819 exhibits a favorable safety profile
May 4 Zoetis Inc
* Zoetis reports first quarter 2016 results
* Q1 adjusted earnings per share $0.48
* Q1 earnings per share $0.41
* Q1 revenue $1.2 billion versus I/B/E/S view $1.1 billion
* Sees 2017 reported diluted eps for full year of between $2.01 to $2.19 per share
* Sees fy 2016 adjusted earnings per share $1.83 to $1.90
* Sees fy 2017 adjusted earnings per share $2.24 to $2.38
* Sees fy 2017 revenue $5.075 billion to $5.275 billion
* Sees fy 2016 revenue $4.775 billion to $4.875 billion
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.41 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Fy2016 earnings per share view $1.79, revenue view $4.75 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.41, revenue view $1.10 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Zoetis inc sees 2016 reported diluted EPS for full year of between $1.41 to $1.56 per share
* Sees 2017 revenue of between $5.075 billion to $5.275 billion
* Sees 2017 revenue of between $5.075 billion to $5.275 billion
* Fy2017 earnings per share view $2.26, revenue view $5.06 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* American Airlines Group Inc - Expects its Q1 2017 total revenue per available seat mile (TRASM) to be up about 2 percent to 4 percent year-over-year