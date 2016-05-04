BRIEF-AzurRx provides update on MS1819 phase II trial
* AzurRx Biopharma Inc - Early results indicate that MS1819 exhibits a favorable safety profile
May 4 Acerus Pharmaceuticals Corporation
* Acerus reports first quarter 2016 results and provides business update
* Q1 earnings per share $0.03
* Revenues for Q1 2016 totaled $10.4 million (compared to $3.2 million for Q1 2015)
* American Airlines Group Inc - Expects its Q1 2017 total revenue per available seat mile (TRASM) to be up about 2 percent to 4 percent year-over-year