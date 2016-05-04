BRIEF-AzurRx provides update on MS1819 phase II trial
* AzurRx Biopharma Inc - Early results indicate that MS1819 exhibits a favorable safety profile
May 4 Servicemaster Global Holdings Inc :
* Reports First-Quarter 2016 financial results
* Q1 adjusted earnings per share $0.34
* Q1 earnings per share $0.28
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.39 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Sees fy 2016 revenue $2.75 billion to $2.78 billion
* Q1 revenue $608 million versus i/b/e/s view $608.5 million
* Sees 2016 adjusted EBITDA range of $675 million to $690 million
* Sees 2016 adjusted EBITDA range of $675 million to $690 million

* Fy2016 revenue view $2.78 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* American Airlines Group Inc - Expects its Q1 2017 total revenue per available seat mile (TRASM) to be up about 2 percent to 4 percent year-over-year