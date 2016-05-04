May 4 Endochoice Holdings Inc

* Endochoice announces first quarter 2016 financial results

* Q1 loss per share $0.68

* Q1 revenue $18.5 million versus i/b/e/s view $18.3 million

* Q1 earnings per share view $-0.55 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Reiterating its financial guidance for full year 2016 which was provided on its q4 and full year 2015 earnings conference

* Fy2016 earnings per share view $-1.99, revenue view $88.1 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)