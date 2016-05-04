BRIEF-AzurRx provides update on MS1819 phase II trial
* AzurRx Biopharma Inc - Early results indicate that MS1819 exhibits a favorable safety profile
May 4 Endochoice Holdings Inc
* Endochoice announces first quarter 2016 financial results
* Q1 loss per share $0.68
* Q1 revenue $18.5 million versus i/b/e/s view $18.3 million
* Q1 earnings per share view $-0.55 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Reiterating its financial guidance for full year 2016 which was provided on its q4 and full year 2015 earnings conference
* Fy2016 earnings per share view $-1.99, revenue view $88.1 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* American Airlines Group Inc - Expects its Q1 2017 total revenue per available seat mile (TRASM) to be up about 2 percent to 4 percent year-over-year