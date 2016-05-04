BRIEF-AzurRx provides update on MS1819 phase II trial
* AzurRx Biopharma Inc - Early results indicate that MS1819 exhibits a favorable safety profile Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
May 4 Kate Spade & Co
* Kate spade & company reports first quarter 2016 results
* Q1 gaap earnings per share $0.08 from continuing operations
* Q1 sales $274 million versus i/b/e/s view $271.2 million
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.05 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q1 adjusted earnings per share $0.05 from continuing operations
* Q1 earnings per share $0.05 excluding items
* Fy2016 earnings per share view $0.78, revenue view $1.41 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Reaffirms full year 2016 guidance Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
* AzurRx Biopharma Inc - Early results indicate that MS1819 exhibits a favorable safety profile Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* American Airlines Group Inc - Expects its Q1 2017 total revenue per available seat mile (TRASM) to be up about 2 percent to 4 percent year-over-year