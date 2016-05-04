BRIEF-AzurRx provides update on MS1819 phase II trial
* AzurRx Biopharma Inc - Early results indicate that MS1819 exhibits a favorable safety profile
May 4 ArQule Inc
* ArQule reports first quarter 2016 financial results
* Q1 loss per share $0.08
* Q1 revenue $1.227 million versus $2.785 million
* Sees FY 2016 loss per share $0.34 to $0.39
* Sees FY 2016 revenue $4.0 million to $5.0 million
* Q1 revenue view $1.6 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q1 earnings per share view $-0.07 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* ArQule Inc says for 2016, ArQule expects net use of cash to range between $23 million and $25 million
* FY2016 earnings per share view $-0.36, revenue view $4.3 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* American Airlines Group Inc - Expects its Q1 2017 total revenue per available seat mile (TRASM) to be up about 2 percent to 4 percent year-over-year