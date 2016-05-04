May 4 Newstar Financial Inc

* Newstar reports net income of $4.0 million, or $0.09 per diluted share for the first quarter of 2016

* Total revenue increased by $14.0 million, or 51%, from prior quarter to $41.7 million in q1

* Net interest income decreased by $1.9 million, or 7.6%, to $22.5 million in q1 compared to $24.4 million in prior quarter