BRIEF-AzurRx provides update on MS1819 phase II trial
AzurRx Biopharma Inc - Early results indicate that MS1819 exhibits a favorable safety profile
May 4 Newstar Financial Inc
* Newstar reports net income of $4.0 million, or $0.09 per diluted share for the first quarter of 2016
* Q1 earnings per share $0.09
* Total revenue increased by $14.0 million, or 51%, from prior quarter to $41.7 million in q1
Net interest income decreased by $1.9 million, or 7.6%, to $22.5 million in q1 compared to $24.4 million in prior quarter
* American Airlines Group Inc - Expects its Q1 2017 total revenue per available seat mile (TRASM) to be up about 2 percent to 4 percent year-over-year