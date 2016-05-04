BRIEF-AzurRx provides update on MS1819 phase II trial
* AzurRx Biopharma Inc - Early results indicate that MS1819 exhibits a favorable safety profile
May 4 Shutterstock Inc
* Qtrly paid downloads increased 23%
* Shutterstock reports first quarter 2016 financial results
* Sees full year 2016 revenue of $495 - $510 million
* Q1 non-GAAP earnings per share $0.36
* Q1 earnings per share $0.17
* Q1 revenue $116.7 million versus I/B/E/S view $115.8 million
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.29 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* FY2016 earnings per share view $1.34, revenue view $503.5 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Sees full year 2016 adjusted EBITDA of $95 - $100 million
* American Airlines Group Inc - Expects its Q1 2017 total revenue per available seat mile (TRASM) to be up about 2 percent to 4 percent year-over-year