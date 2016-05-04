May 4 LendingTree Inc

* Increasing full-year 2016 revenue & variable marketing margin guidance

* Lendingtree reports record Q1 2016 results; increasing 2016 outlook

* Q1 adjusted earnings per share $0.76

* Q1 earnings per share $0.54 from continuing operations

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.67 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q1 revenue $94.7 million versus I/B/E/S view $86.6 million

* Q2 variable marketing margin is anticipated to be in range of $32.0 - $33.5 million

* 2016 adjusted EBITDA is anticipated to remain in range of $62 million - $65 million , or 52 pct - 59 pct compared to full-year 2015

* Q2 adjusted EBITDA is anticipated to be in range of $13.5 million - $15.0 million , implying year-over-year growth of 52 pct - 69 pct

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.76, revenue view $93.0 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q2 revenue is anticipated to be $95.0 million - $97.0 million, or 72 pct - 76 pct over Q2 2015

* 2016 revenue is now anticipated to be in range of $380 million - $390 million , or 49 pct - 53 pct over full-year 2015

* FY2016 earnings per share view $3.18, revenue view $380.6 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)