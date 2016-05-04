BRIEF-AzurRx provides update on MS1819 phase II trial
* AzurRx Biopharma Inc - Early results indicate that MS1819 exhibits a favorable safety profile
May 4 Livanova Plc
* Livanova reports first quarter 2016 results
* Q1 adjusted earnings per share $0.54
* Q1 sales $287 million
* Q1 gaap loss per share $0.83
* Livanova plc says reiterated its guidance for full year 2016
* Fy2016 earnings per share view 198.54 pence, revenue view 900.6 million stg -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* American Airlines Group Inc - Expects its Q1 2017 total revenue per available seat mile (TRASM) to be up about 2 percent to 4 percent year-over-year