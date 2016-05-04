BRIEF-AzurRx provides update on MS1819 phase II trial
* AzurRx Biopharma Inc - Early results indicate that MS1819 exhibits a favorable safety profile
May 4 Time Warner Inc.
* Reaffirms 2016 full-year business outlook
* Sees FY 2016 adjusted earnings per share $5.30 to $5.40 from continuing operations
* Sees FY 2016 adjusted earnings per share $5.30 to $5.40 from continuing operations

* FY2016 earnings per share view $5.35 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* American Airlines Group Inc - Expects its Q1 2017 total revenue per available seat mile (TRASM) to be up about 2 percent to 4 percent year-over-year